Man arrested after drugs raid at former Market Place bookies in Doncaster

Police have arrested a man after a raid at a former South Yorkshire bookies.

By David Kessen
Monday, 15th November 2021, 3:46 pm

They raided the former shop in Market Place, Doncaster town centre, arresting a man who is due to appear in court in Sheffield next month.

South Yorkshire Police said: “On Tuesday, November 2, police were alerted to a cannabis set-up inside a premises in Market Place, Doncaster.”

The forces said a 52-year-old man was later charged with the production of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody ahead of the court hearing.

