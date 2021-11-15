They raided the former shop in Market Place, Doncaster town centre, arresting a man who is due to appear in court in Sheffield next month.

South Yorkshire Police said: “On Tuesday, November 2, police were alerted to a cannabis set-up inside a premises in Market Place, Doncaster.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested a man after a raid on a former shop on Market Place, Doncaster

The forces said a 52-year-old man was later charged with the production of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody ahead of the court hearing.