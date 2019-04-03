Sheffield woman charged over attack which left another woman seriously injured

A Sheffield woman has been charged over an attack which left another woman seriously injured.

Kiera Flowers, aged 28, of Hinde House Lane, Firth Park, has been charged with assault and aggravated burglary following an incident in which a 43-year-old woman was attacked in her flat in Longley Hall Way, Longley, at 2.55am on Saturday, March 23.

Longley Hall Way

Flowers has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, April 18.

