A man is accused of attempting to steal from a Sheffield shop, before assaulting two workers who challenged him when he attempted to leave without paying.

Launching a public CCTV appeal today (Thursday, February 1, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that on 22 January at 7.25pm, a man entered Heron Foods on Gleadless Road before assaulting two members of staff after they challenged him for attempting to leave the store without paying for his items.

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they believe he holds vital information that will assist with enquiries.

"Do you recognise him?

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote incident number 844 of January 22, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.