An aggressive Doncaster man has been jailed after a series of vile outbursts which saw him racially abuse and threaten to shoot a doctor in a GP surgery.

Jermaine Jones hurled racist language towards a doctor at a Doncaster surgery following a medical appointment on January 3.

A few days later, Jones returned to the same surgery to request more medication. However, after being told he had been barred due to his previous behaviour, Jones threatened to shoot the same doctor he had racially abused.

Further public order offences were committed by Jones, with the 49-year-old showing anger towards staff at a community hub in the city centre on January 9.

Jones targeted one worker and threatened them by saying: "I hope you catch Hep C. You know what I am capable of with guns and knives."

CCTV then captured Jones abusing and threatening to assault staff at a nail salon in Doncaster city centre before his arrest on January 12.

While in custody at College Road Police Station, Jones urinated and defecated on the floor.

Jones, of Mallard Close, Balby, was later charged with multiple public order offences and criminal damage.

Last Tuesday (January 23), he was jailed for 20 weeks at Doncaster Magistrates' Court after pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment, two counts of racially aggravated harassment and one count of criminal damage.

PC Matt Hubbard, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Jones made vicious threats of violence and used vile racist language to target workers across Doncaster who were simply going about their day-to-day jobs.

"No worker should have had to put up with his disgusting behaviour and we are pleased he is behind bars so he can no longer be a menace to the people of Doncaster.