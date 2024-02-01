Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police has warned owners to "be responsible" and follow the rules of the XL Bully ban, which comes into full force today (February 1).

From today, all dogs must be registered in line with the standards set out by DEFRA, and continue to be muzzled and kept on leads.

It is a criminal offence to not abide by the legislation.

Police noted "the consequences of dangerous, powerful dogs being irresponsibly owned across South Yorkshire".

Enforcement action will be taken as the next stage of the XL Bully ban begins.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: "We do not want to seize people’s pets but if owners do not abide, we will have no choice but to allow the courts to enforce the rules and make a decision.

"It is not just your dog’s future that this can impact, we will also hold owners responsible for their dog’s actions.

"This ban focuses on XL Bully dogs, but we continue to see incidents involving various breeds of dog.

"Every dog has the potential to cause fear and harm in our communities, and I urge all dog owners to ensure you are being responsible."

What do police want the public to do?

If you believe an owner is not acting responsibly and causing a concern for safety, you can report it online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You will need to give as much information as possible to help them identify the owner and dog.

Police do not immediately seize dogs, but where they believe there to be a risk, officers will act.

The ban comes under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement last year.