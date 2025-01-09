Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a popular Sheffield United fan, who suffered fatal injuries at the hands of a stranger during a night out with work colleagues.

David Hallatt, aged 57, a tiler by trade, had been working away on a job in Sussex, when he was assaulted in a pub in Chichester.

Following a trial at Hove Crown Court, 30-year-old Kieran Egan of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham and Dyce Barnfield, aged 31, of Kingstanding Road, Birmingham, were both found not guilty of David’s murder.

Egan pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while Barnfield was found not guilty of manslaughter.

The court heard how David had been enjoying an evening with work colleagues at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, Chichester, on June 20, 2024, when he was assaulted by a man not known to him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police explained: “Egan and Barnfield were also in the pub. Following the ejection of a man known to David from the pub, who had become violent towards door staff, tensions flared.

“An altercation started between several people outside the pub around 11pm.

“At the conclusion of the incident, Egan turned and punched David with extreme force, who was an innocent bystander and had been attempting to calm others.

“Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, David was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Egan was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder.

“Barnfield was arrested on suspicion of affray, when he handed himself in to police on July 1, 2024.”

The court heard he was involved in the altercation, alongside Egan. Barnfield was later also charged with murder on September 26, 2024 given his actions had been seen to encourage those of Egan.

Following the trial, which began on December 9, the jury returned their verdicts of not guilty for both men on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Egan was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on April 4, 2025.

In a statement, David’s family said: “We are disappointed with the verdicts, particularly in respect of Egan given the level of violence he displayed throughout the incident.

“However, we would like to personally thank the investigation team, the Senior Investigating Officer and the two Family Liaison Officers who are been there throughout.

“The police dog handler who was quickly on scene and managed to secure the suspects before they fled and to all the staff and witnesses that came forward to assist with enquiries.

“Our thanks also goes to the police officers and paramedics who fought to try and save David’s life. We thank you all.”

Case Officer Detective Constable Elliott Lander, of the Major Crime Unit added: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of David, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.

“A life has been cut short following what should have been an enjoyable evening at the pub. The behaviour displayed by Egan was totally unacceptable and ultimately cost a life.

“David was brazenly attacked and had no chance to defend himself. Egan will rightly now have to live with the devastating consequences of his actions.

“This was an extremely complex investigation with a lot of moving parts but ultimately the family will hopefully have some closure. We investigated immediately, with some good fortune an officer was close to the scene at the time of the offence, and so arrested Egan within a minute of the punch.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the investigation.”

David was a well known face at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground, and used to meet friends at the Railway Hotel pub nearby on matchdays, where he was affectionately known as ‘Cider Dave’ after his favourite pre-match tipple.

Speaking last summer, Railway Hotel landlady Carol Donaldson said she was heartbroken by the news of his death.

She said: “It is just so tragic. Dave used to come in and have a couple of ciders before the match - he was an absolute gentleman. He used to have long hair, so I’d joke with him saying ‘get your hair cut’. He’d say back ‘I’ll not get my hair cut’.

“I know he loved his Blades shirt and would wear it where ever he could. We all loved Dave. His mates can’t get over what has happened. When the new football season starts it is going to be very difficult for us all.

“I know he loved his heavy metal too. He stopped off here before Def Leppard played at Bramall Lane last year. He took his daughters to the gig.

“It has shocked us all to hear what has happened. His family are absolutely devastated.”