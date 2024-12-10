A popular Sheffield United fan killed at a pub was a ‘peacemaker’ who had been trying to stop a fight, a court has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hallatt, a 57-year-old tiler from Sheffield, died after being struck with a punch to the head at the Dolphin and Anchor pub in Chichester, West Sussex, on June 20 this year.

A trial at Hove Crown Court heard how he had ‘done nothing wrong’ and had been trying to stop fighting between a ‘troublemaker friend’ and other men at the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Hallatt, a 57-year-old tiler, from Sheffield, died following a punch to the head at the Dolphin and Anchor pub in Chichester, West Sussex. Photo: Sussex Police/PA Wire | Sussex Police/PA Wire

Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road, Birmingham, has admitted the manslaughter of Mr Hallatt, as he dealt the punch to the face, but he denies murder and intending to cause him really serious harm.

Dyce Barnfield, 31, of Kingstanding Road, Birmingham, is jointly charged with Mr Hallatt’s murder, accused of assisting and encouraging Egan.

Jurors watched CCTV played in court of the moments leading up to Mr Hallatt’s death, in which Egan is seen trying to stamp on Mr Hallatt’s friend, before turning to Mr Hallatt, standing next to him, and striking him in the face.

Opening the case, prosecutor John Price KC said: “Mr Hallatt died where he fell, he never recovered consciousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the blow that struck him in the face, the back of his head struck the ground with great force, fracturing his skull and causing massive damage to his brain.”

He added: “David Hallatt was four days short of his 58th birthday when he died as a result of a gratuitous act of violence.

“It needs to be said at once, Mr Hallatt did nothing wrong that night. He was a peacemaker.

“The last words he was overheard to say were addressed to the man who killed him, and only seconds before it happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A guest at the pub that night heard him say to Egan, referring to his friend: “Stop fighting, he’s drunk, please, please, he doesn’t mean it.”

Mr Hallatt was a popular Sheffield United fan, who was a regular at the Railway Hotel pub on Bramall Lane. It is understood he was working in Sussex at the time of his death.

Following his death, the Railway Hotel landlady, Carol Donaldson, described him as an ‘absolute gentleman’ who ‘worked hard for his family’ and was well loved by everyone at the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A regular at the Railway Hotel pub called him a ‘lovely, lovely bloke’ and said everyone’s thoughts were with his daughters, his wife and the rest of his family.

Egan and Barnfield deny murdering Mr Hallatt.

The trial continues.