Close friends have paid tribute to popular Blades fan David Hallatt, after news broke of tragic death after an assault in Sussex

David was a well known face at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground, and used to meet friends at the Railway Hotel pub nearby on matchdays, where he was affectionately known as ‘Cider Dave’ after his favourite pre-match tipple.

Railway Hotel landlady Carol Donaldson said she was heartbroken by the news of his death.

It is understood that David, aged 57, a tiler by trade, had been working away on a job in Sussex, when he was allegedly assaulted in a pub in Chichester. A man has been charged with murder.

David Hallatt was described as 'a lovely, lovely, guy'. Photo: Railway Hotel | Railway Hotel

Carol said she had known David for years, having previously known him when she worked at the Big Tree in Woodhouse. She used to give him a lift home after the match and greeted him at the pub with a big hug.

She said he was a lovely guy ‘who just worked hard for his family and enjoyed footie.’

She said he never got into any trouble.

She said: “It is just so tragic. Dave used to come in and have a couple of ciders before the match - he was an absolute gentleman. He used to have long hair, so I’d joke with him saying ‘get your hair cut’. He’d say back ‘I’ll not get my hair cut’.

“I know he loved his Blades shirt and would wear it where ever he could. We all loved Dave. His mates can’t get over what has happened. When the new football season starts it is going to be very difficult for us all.

“I know he loved his heavy metal too. He stopped off here before Def Leppard played at Bramall Lane last year. He took his daughters to the gig.

“It has shocked us all to hear what has happened. His family are absolutely devastated.”

Another regular at the Railway, Maria Roe, also paid tribute.

She said: “He always used to come in with a smile on his face, and had some banter with the staff. He was a lovely, lovely bloke who will be sadly missed by a lot of people in the Railway Hotel. He was one of the nicest people you could ever meet, and there wasn’t a nasty bone in his body.