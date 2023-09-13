News you can trust since 1887
College Road Rotherham: Man accused of attempted rape & sexual assault appears at Sheffield Magistrates' Court

The defendant was charged following a public appeal.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
A 29-year-old man has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court accused of attempted rape and sexual assault.

Sarkhel Gharib, 29, of Spring Walk, Rotherham appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court accused of attempted rape and sexual assault on Monday, September 11, 2023. The offences are alleged to have been carried out in a subway on College Road, Rotherham on Friday, September 8, 2023Sarkhel Gharib, 29, of Spring Walk, Rotherham appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court accused of attempted rape and sexual assault on Monday, September 11, 2023. The offences are alleged to have been carried out in a subway on College Road, Rotherham on Friday, September 8, 2023
Sarkhel Gharib, of Spring Walk, Rotherham, appeared at the court charged with the offences on Monday, September 11, 2023.

They are alleged to have been carried out at around 11.30pm on Friday, September 8, 2023, on a woman who was attacked as she walked through a subway on College Way, Rotherham.

Mr Gharib was remanded into custody following Monday's hearing, and is now due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, October 9, 2023.

He was charged following a witness appeal issued by South Yorkshire Police.

