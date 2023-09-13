College Road Rotherham: Man accused of attempted rape & sexual assault appears at Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The defendant was charged following a public appeal.
A 29-year-old man has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court accused of attempted rape and sexual assault.
Sarkhel Gharib, of Spring Walk, Rotherham, appeared at the court charged with the offences on Monday, September 11, 2023.
They are alleged to have been carried out at around 11.30pm on Friday, September 8, 2023, on a woman who was attacked as she walked through a subway on College Way, Rotherham.
Mr Gharib was remanded into custody following Monday's hearing, and is now due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, October 9, 2023.
He was charged following a witness appeal issued by South Yorkshire Police.