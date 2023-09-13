Residents in the S11 area of Sheffield may experience no water while repair work is carried out.

A busy Sheffield road has been closed in both directions due to damage resulting from a burst water mains.

Brocco Bank was shut at around 5am this morning after the water mains burst.

Yorkshire Water has apologised to residents in the S11 area who may be experiencing little to no water as a result.

A burst water main has left Brocco Bank submerged under water. Photo: National World/David Walsh

On their website, it said: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main. We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible. Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

A spokesperson added: “We have experienced a burst water main at the bottom of Brocco Bank. The road is currently closed to allow our teams to safely isolate the burst and begin a repair. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and we are working hard to reopen the road as soon as possible.”

Yorkshire Water is working on repairing the burst water main. Photo: National World/David Walsh

Stagecoach bus services 6, 10 and 10a are diverting from Hunters Bar roundabout in both directions while Yorkshire Water repairs the issue.