Gameshow All-Stars: Opening date confirmed for new Sheffield city centre activity bar in Orchard Square

The new bar will open with six "exhilarating" games inspired by popular UK gameshows.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 13th Sep 2023, 04:40 BST
The opening date for a brand new, gameshow-inspired activity bar in Sheffield city centre has been confirmed.

Gameshow-Allstars will bring six high-tech games to Orchard Square, promising to make players the main contestants in versions of the nation's favourite game shows.

The masterminds behind the bar, Hannah Duraid and Aaron Giles, said: “Gameshow All-Stars is the culmination of our love for entertainment and the desire to create spaces where people can revel in the thrill of competition while igniting the spirit of play in everyone."

Gameshow All-Stars have confirmed they will be opening in Sheffield city centre on September 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Gameshow All-Stars)Gameshow All-Stars have confirmed they will be opening in Sheffield city centre on September 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Gameshow All-Stars)
Gameshow All-Stars have confirmed they will be opening in Sheffield city centre on September 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Gameshow All-Stars)

The new venue is just a short distance away from from their other entertainment location, The Great Escape Game, which is approaching 10-years of success.

Gameshow All-Stars will open on September 23, 2023, with a fully stocked bar and a collaboration lined up with Proove Pizza next door. Tickets are being sold at a discounted rate from www.gameshowallstars.co.uk for a limited time.

The bar will feature games inspired by popular shows like Countdown, Wheel of Fortune, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and more.

Shay Murray, manager of Orchard Square, said: "All Stars is a first of its kind, which we’re excited to be able to offer to our customers - and have no doubt will prove to be incredibly popular. We wish the team all the best with the opening and in their ongoing success.”  

