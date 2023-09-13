The new bar will open with six "exhilarating" games inspired by popular UK gameshows.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The opening date for a brand new, gameshow-inspired activity bar in Sheffield city centre has been confirmed.

Gameshow-Allstars will bring six high-tech games to Orchard Square, promising to make players the main contestants in versions of the nation's favourite game shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The masterminds behind the bar, Hannah Duraid and Aaron Giles, said: “Gameshow All-Stars is the culmination of our love for entertainment and the desire to create spaces where people can revel in the thrill of competition while igniting the spirit of play in everyone."

Gameshow All-Stars have confirmed they will be opening in Sheffield city centre on September 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Gameshow All-Stars)

The new venue is just a short distance away from from their other entertainment location, The Great Escape Game, which is approaching 10-years of success.

Gameshow All-Stars will open on September 23, 2023, with a fully stocked bar and a collaboration lined up with Proove Pizza next door. Tickets are being sold at a discounted rate from www.gameshowallstars.co.uk for a limited time.

The bar will feature games inspired by popular shows like Countdown, Wheel of Fortune, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad