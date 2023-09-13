News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Man left train worker 'traumatised' after 'touching between her legs'
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder

Primark Sheffield: Fashion chain reveals why store on The Moor was unexpectedly closed

Shoppers found the popular shop shut on the busiest day of the week

By David Walsh
Published 13th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Primark has revealed why it was forced to close a large Sheffield store on the busiest day of the week.

Primark on The Moor was unexpectedly shut.Primark on The Moor was unexpectedly shut.
Primark on The Moor was unexpectedly shut.

Shoppers were met with signs announcing the unit on The Moor was closed due to ‘unforseen circumstances’ on Saturday. No other explanation was given.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

The two-storey Primark is one of the busiest shops on The Moor and is usually thronged at the weekend.

Handwritten signs in the window state 'unforseen circumstances'.Handwritten signs in the window state 'unforseen circumstances'.
Handwritten signs in the window state 'unforseen circumstances'.

A spokesperson for the discount fashion chain said: “Our Sheffield store was closed on Saturday due to a fault with the fire alarm. The issue has been resolved and the store reopened as normal on Sunday morning.”