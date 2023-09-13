Primark Sheffield: Fashion chain reveals why store on The Moor was unexpectedly closed
Shoppers found the popular shop shut on the busiest day of the week
Primark has revealed why it was forced to close a large Sheffield store on the busiest day of the week.
Shoppers were met with signs announcing the unit on The Moor was closed due to ‘unforseen circumstances’ on Saturday. No other explanation was given.
The two-storey Primark is one of the busiest shops on The Moor and is usually thronged at the weekend.
A spokesperson for the discount fashion chain said: “Our Sheffield store was closed on Saturday due to a fault with the fire alarm. The issue has been resolved and the store reopened as normal on Sunday morning.”