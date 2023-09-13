Shoppers found the popular shop shut on the busiest day of the week

Primark has revealed why it was forced to close a large Sheffield store on the busiest day of the week.

Primark on The Moor was unexpectedly shut.

Shoppers were met with signs announcing the unit on The Moor was closed due to ‘unforseen circumstances’ on Saturday. No other explanation was given.

The two-storey Primark is one of the busiest shops on The Moor and is usually thronged at the weekend.

Handwritten signs in the window state 'unforseen circumstances'.