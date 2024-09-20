Man accused of drink driving after woman is injured in lunchtime crash in Handsworth, Sheffield
The crash took place on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), shortly before 1pm, and resulted in a 52-year-old woman being taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.
The collision involved a van and a lorry.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that a ‘65-year-old man was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol’.
The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson continued: “At 12.50pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Handsworth Road, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a blue Volkswagen Transporter van and a white Mitsubishi Fuso lorry were involved in a collision.
“Handsworth Road was closed from the junction with Richmond Park to the junction with Finchwell Road. The road was reopened at 2.38pm.
“A 52-year-old woman attended hospital to be treated for minor injuries.”
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 13.13 on September 17 to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Handsworth Road, Sheffield.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson added: “Crews from Parkway and Birley Moor fire stations were called at 1pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 to reports of a road traffic collision on Handsworth Road, Sheffield.
“They left the scene at 1.42pm.”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.