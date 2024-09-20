Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, following a lunchtime crash on a busy Sheffield road involving a van and a lorry.

The crash took place on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), shortly before 1pm, and resulted in a 52-year-old woman being taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

The collision involved a van and a lorry.

Google/Adobe

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that a ‘65-year-old man was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol’.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson continued: “At 12.50pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Handsworth Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a blue Volkswagen Transporter van and a white Mitsubishi Fuso lorry were involved in a collision.

“Handsworth Road was closed from the junction with Richmond Park to the junction with Finchwell Road. The road was reopened at 2.38pm.

“A 52-year-old woman attended hospital to be treated for minor injuries.”

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 13.13 on September 17 to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Handsworth Road, Sheffield.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson added: “Crews from Parkway and Birley Moor fire stations were called at 1pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 to reports of a road traffic collision on Handsworth Road, Sheffield.

“They left the scene at 1.42pm.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.