Man accused of assaulting woman in row over dog in Sheffield street
A police investigation has been launched into reports that a woman was assaulted by a man in a row over a dog in a Sheffield street.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 14 June, 2019, 11:06
Officers were called to Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe, at around 3.20pm yesterday following reports that a 46-year-old man had allegedly assaulted a 33-year-old woman following a disagreement over a dog which belonged to the man.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman was not injured and no arrests were made but enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 565 of June 13.