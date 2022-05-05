South Yorkshire Police operational support team revealed the incident, near Westfield, this evening, after its off road bike team had been operating.

They said on their social media account: “Amazing what we come across when on the bikes looking out for different types of crimes.”

Police issued this picture after the incident at Westfield, Sheffield

They accused a 20 year old man of trespassing with a firearm (air rifle) and committing a section one Wildlife Crime Act offence by killing a bird with no licence, on footpaths 20 ft from houses.

There are sections of the act which contain provisions aimed at protecting wild birds from being killed, injured, or “taken”. It makes it a criminal offence to carry out certain activities.