Today forensic tents were seen erected in a section of Carlton Cemetery, in Barnsley, which was cordoned off with scenes of crime tape.

Police were first called to the cemetery 2.52 pm on Monday (May 2) by a passer-by.

They said they found a "disturbance to a grave" and later confirmed that it wasn't part of any "pre-planned activity".

Photos from today (Thurs) showed a large section of graves at the cemetery cordoned off to the public, with two forensic tents set up at the site.

Police say they are now working with the council to understand what took place and are supporting the family who are connected to the disturbed grave.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Carlton Cemetery in Barnsley at 2.52 pm on Monday 2 May following reports from a passer-by that a grave had possibly been disturbed.

"Officers attended and found disturbance to a grave within the cemetery that was not part of any pre-planned activity "We are working closely with Barnsley Council and other specialists to determine exactly what has taken place.

"The family connected to the grave are aware of the work being carried out and are being supported by officers.

Paul Castle, Service Director for Environment and Transport at Barnsley Council, said that staff were "supporting police officers" with their inquiries.

He said: "Police are investigating an incident at Carlton Cemetery and we're supporting police officers in their investigation.

"The cemetery remains closed for the time being and we thank residents for their patience and understanding."