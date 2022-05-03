South Yorkshire MP calls for crack down on anti-social behaviour which is “making more and more people’s lives a misery”

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, has called for police hubs to be brought back into crime-hit areas “to get the police back out into the community”, and crack down on anti-social behaviour which is “making more and more people’s lives a misery”.

“Persistent anti-social behaviour is a nightmare for residents and there hasn’t been a national plan to help deal with it for over a decade,” said Mr Healey.

“Changes are needed to help make people feel safer in their homes and in their communities and that’s why we want to see new police hubs set up to bring neighbourhood prevention teams back out into our communities.”

Research by Labour found more than 1.6 million incidents of antisocial behaviour were recorded over the last year – over 200,000 higher than pre-pandemic levels.