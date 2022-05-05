Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s South East neighbourhood policing team have revealed they carried out the investigation in April because of concerns over an address on Smelterwood Court, in Richmond.

As a result, they have arrested a teenager suspected of drugs offences and are considering a house closure order.

Police have arrested a teenager for suspected 'cuckooing' in Richmond, Sheffield

The man whose house was affected is receiving support.

The team wrote in their latest newsletter: “Cuckooing is the process of people taking over a person’s home to exploit them.

"An 18-year-old man appeared to have taken advantage of a man and his address to use it to store and deal drugs.

Possession with intent to supply drugs suspicions

“The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

“He has been bailed as we continue our investigation.

“The man at the property has been safeguarded and is now living elsewhere.

“We will be considering whether a closure order is appropriate to prevent any further criminal activity and exploitation.”

Insp Alison Bywater, the inspector in charge of the neighbourhood team, said her officers would continue to patrol the south east of the city throughout May, tackling the priorities residents had told her mattered to them. They are drug use, drugs supply, off road motorbikes, antisocial behaviour, knife crime, and organised crime groups.