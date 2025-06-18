Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Sheffield this morning.

Emergency services were sent to Maltravers Road, near Wybourn, in the early hours of this morning, with South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service both on the scene.

The road was cordoned off while police investigated the incident this morning.

Police have now issued a statement on the incident.

They said in the statement: “We were called today (18 June) at 1.36am by the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing at Maltravers Road in Sheffield.

“It is reported that two men, aged 29 and 26, suffered wounds that are consistent with a stabbing. They have both been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. They both remain there in a stable condition.”

Officers say they have recovered a knife at the scene and a police cordon remains in place at Maltravers Road.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them online or via 101. Please quote incident number 72 of 18 June 2025 when you get in touch.

Pictures taken this morning showed blue and white police tape stretched across Maltravers Road, with police officers and police cars on the scene.

Maltravers Road was described as closed in both directions from Cricket Inn Crescent to Maltravers Place.

