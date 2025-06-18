Maltravers Road police incident: Sheffield street sealed off and officers on scene after police incident
Pictures show blue and white police tape stretched across Maltravers Road, with police on the scene.
Our video shows the scene this morning.
Several officers can be seen on the street, as well as at least three police cars.
The road is believed to have been sealed off since the early hours of this morning.
Maltravers Road is closed in both directions from Cricket Inn Crescent to Maltravers Place.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details of the incident.
