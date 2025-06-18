Maltravers Road police incident: Sheffield street sealed off and officers on scene after police incident

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 07:38 BST
A Sheffield street is sealed off this morning, after a police incident.

Pictures show blue and white police tape stretched across Maltravers Road, with police on the scene.

Our video shows the scene this morning.

Police tape across Maltravers Road, today. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
Police tape across Maltravers Road, today. Photo: National World | National World

Several officers can be seen on the street, as well as at least three police cars.

The road is believed to have been sealed off since the early hours of this morning.

Maltravers Road is closed in both directions from Cricket Inn Crescent to Maltravers Place.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details of the incident.

