A Sheffield street is sealed off this morning, after a police incident.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures show blue and white police tape stretched across Maltravers Road, with police on the scene.

Our video shows the scene this morning.

Police tape across Maltravers Road, today. Photo: National World | National World

Several officers can be seen on the street, as well as at least three police cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is believed to have been sealed off since the early hours of this morning.

Maltravers Road is closed in both directions from Cricket Inn Crescent to Maltravers Place.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details of the incident.

🗞️Stay on track with all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today