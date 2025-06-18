People on a residential street woke up this morning to find police tape blocking the road, and are still confused as to what’s happening.

Maltravers Road in Wybourn remains closed this morning as police respond to an incident.

Traffic tracking website AA first reported the closure at around 4am this morning.

Multiple police cars are in place to block off the road, and officers were seen heading inside one of the properties along the street.

However, neighbours The Star spoke to this morning remain in the dark about why their road has been closed and when it will re-open.

One woman said: “We’ve just woken up to it.

“My daughter told me the street was closed because we’ve still got to get the kids to school.

“We don’t know what’s gone off.”

Another mother echoed this point, explaining that the road functions as a main bus route that will now be affected by the closure.

Bus routes 24 and 25 - which travel between Woodhouse, Manor and Lowedges - can be accessed on the streets and commuters should expect diversions to be put in place.

One neighbour, who had similarly just woken up to see this incident, says it’s not the first time police have been in the area.

He goes on to claim that there have been multiple raids on homes in the area.

Last November, cannabis plants worth an estimated £170,000 were seized from a house on the street and in March police attended a property on the connective Maltravers Crescent where a 19-year-old woman was found with suspected stab wounds.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details on the current incident.

More to follow.