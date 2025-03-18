Crime scene investigators have forensically examined part of a Sheffield street today following a stabbing.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, at 5.23am today (March 18) following a report of a fight outside a property there.

Police on Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, after a stabbing today | Dean Atkins

Officers attended and found a 19-year-old woman with a suspected stab wound injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYP said the wound is not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Police in Maltravers Crescent earlier today | Dean Atkins

The incident came just over 24 hours after another stabbing in Sheffield, which claimed the life of a 35-year-old man.

Bradley Hollis suffered fatal stab wounds in an incident in a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington, in thr early hours of Sunday, March 16.

Michael James, 44, of Barlow Drive, Stannington, has been charged with murder and is due in court today.