Maltravers Crescent: CSI arrive on Sheffield street after woman is stabbed - PICTURES

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:05 BST

Crime scene investigators have forensically examined part of a Sheffield street today following a stabbing.

Police were called to Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, at 5.23am today (March 18) following a report of a fight outside a property there.

Police on Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, after a stabbing todayplaceholder image
Police on Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, after a stabbing today | Dean Atkins

Officers attended and found a 19-year-old woman with a suspected stab wound injury.

SYP said the wound is not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (GBH) and is currently in police custody.

Police in Maltravers Crescent earlier todayplaceholder image
Police in Maltravers Crescent earlier today | Dean Atkins

The incident came just over 24 hours after another stabbing in Sheffield, which claimed the life of a 35-year-old man.

Bradley Hollis suffered fatal stab wounds in an incident in a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington, in thr early hours of Sunday, March 16.

Michael James, 44, of Barlow Drive, Stannington, has been charged with murder and is due in court today.

