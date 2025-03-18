Maltravers Crescent: CSI arrive on Sheffield street after woman is stabbed - PICTURES
Police were called to Maltravers Crescent, Wybourn, at 5.23am today (March 18) following a report of a fight outside a property there.
Officers attended and found a 19-year-old woman with a suspected stab wound injury.
SYP said the wound is not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (GBH) and is currently in police custody.
The incident came just over 24 hours after another stabbing in Sheffield, which claimed the life of a 35-year-old man.
Bradley Hollis suffered fatal stab wounds in an incident in a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington, in thr early hours of Sunday, March 16.
Michael James, 44, of Barlow Drive, Stannington, has been charged with murder and is due in court today.