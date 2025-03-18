A 19-year-old woman was found with a stab wound today following an incident in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Maltravers Crescent, in Wybourn, is partly cordoned off today (March 18) following an incident at 5.23am this morning.

Police officers were called to the scene following a report of a fight outside an address.

South Yorkshire Police saoid when officers arrived they found a 19-year-old woman with a suspected stab wound. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (GBH) and is currently in police custody.

A knife has been recovered by officers.