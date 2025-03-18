Maltravers Crescent: Video shows police at scene of Sheffield stabbing where first aid kit lies in street
Maltravers Crescent, in Wybourn, is partly cordoned off today (March 18) following reports of a “fight” at 5.23am this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said when officers arrived they found a 19-year-old woman with a suspected stab wound that is not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.
This clip shows the police cordon as of this morning, where several emergency vehicles are guarding the road.
A first aid kit was pictured lying in the street, sitting on top of a brown police evidence envelope.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (GBH) and is currently in police custody. A knife has been recovered by officers.