A first aid kit lies in the street at the scene of a stabbing in Sheffield today where a 19-year-old woman was reportedly wounded this morning.

Maltravers Crescent, in Wybourn, is partly cordoned off today (March 18) following reports of a “fight” at 5.23am this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said when officers arrived they found a 19-year-old woman with a suspected stab wound that is not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

This clip shows the police cordon as of this morning, where several emergency vehicles are guarding the road.

A first aid kit was pictured lying in the street, sitting on top of a brown police evidence envelope.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (GBH) and is currently in police custody. A knife has been recovered by officers.