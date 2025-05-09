Parking objections raised over revised Swinton flats plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revised plans to add five new flats to a disused sports bar in Swinton have been recommended for approval, after a previous scheme was refused last year.

The latest application, by Lexgreen Services LTD, seeks to create five additional flats on top of the disused Cafe Sport building on Station Street, bringing the total number of residential units to 17.

Councillors rejected an earlier version of the scheme in August 2024, citing concerns over the loss of light and overbearing impact on neighbouring Robin Hood Court, particularly one ground-floor bedroom.

The previous plan sparked more than 80 objections, but the applicant has returned with a revised design that aims to address those issues.

Application documents state that the height of the extension has been reduced to mitigate the loss of light, and an asymmetrical roof will slope away from the neighbouring flats.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning officers now say the updated plans are acceptable and have recommended approval, although the final decision will rest with the planning board when it meets on 15 May.

The current proposal, which includes four one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat, forms part of a broader plan to repurpose the building into 17 residential units. The ground and first floors were already approved for conversion into 12 flats under a separate application, which remains live until September 2026.

According to a planning report, Cafe Sport has stood vacant for several years and has been subject to antisocial behaviour. The building, originally a cinema, has seen various uses over the decades, including squash courts, a dance hall, and an indoor skate park.

Council officers say that bringing the building back into use as residential flats would improve both the building and the surrounding area.

The revised application has sparked nine formal objections from residents. Concerns include a lack of parking, increased traffic congestion, pressure on services such as schools, GPs and dentists, and the potential for overcrowding.

One resident branded the new scheme ‘unsuitable’ due to existing parking issues in Swinton, and another adds that they have ‘serious concerns as to who will be housed here’.

However, planning officers say that although there is ‘no parking associated’ with the building, it lies ‘within a town centre location which is well served by public transport,’ and is also close to a free public car park.

Additionally, the plans include designated space for bin and cycle storage, addressing waste management concerns raised by some residents.

While the planning officers have recommended approval, the Planning Board will make the final decision on 15 May.