East Bawtry Road Rotherham: Casualty taken to hospital after 'multivehicle' crash closes major road
Emergency services were sent to East Bawtry Road, in Rotherham, on Sunday evening after the crash, which involved a number of cars.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “We were called to East Bawtry Road, Rotherham, at 5.20pm on Sunday ( May11) to reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
“Officers attended and closed a section of the road for a number of hours to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered. It has since reopened.
“A man and woman, who were travelling in different cars, attended hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service had sent three fire engines attended this incident,and had to help free a man from his car. The service described the incident as a three-vehicle collision.
The service told The Star: “One woman was taken to hospital, and a man was able to extricate himself from the vehicle with assistance from fire crews and paramedics.
“The incident was left with South Yorkshire Police shortly after 6pm.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also on the scene, and said: “We received an emergency call at 5.22pm on Sunday (11 May) to report a collision on East Bawtry Road, Rotherham. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”
