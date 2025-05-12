A casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance after a serious ‘multivehicle’ crash closed a major South Yorkshire road for hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to East Bawtry Road, in Rotherham, on Sunday evening after the crash, which involved a number of cars.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “We were called to East Bawtry Road, Rotherham, at 5.20pm on Sunday ( May11) to reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two people went to hospital after a crash which closed East Bawtry Road, Rotherham, on Sunday night. Photo: Google | Google

“Officers attended and closed a section of the road for a number of hours to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered. It has since reopened.

“A man and woman, who were travelling in different cars, attended hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service had sent three fire engines attended this incident,and had to help free a man from his car. The service described the incident as a three-vehicle collision.

The service told The Star: “One woman was taken to hospital, and a man was able to extricate himself from the vehicle with assistance from fire crews and paramedics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident was left with South Yorkshire Police shortly after 6pm.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also on the scene, and said: “We received an emergency call at 5.22pm on Sunday (11 May) to report a collision on East Bawtry Road, Rotherham. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today