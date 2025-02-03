A cyclist died after a collision with a car in Rotherham, police revealed today.

South Yorkshire Police said the collision, at around 6.25pm on Saturday, February 1, happened on High Street in Maltby, Rotherham.

It is understood a cyclist was involved in a collision with a pink Peugeot 208.

Emergency services attended but despite the efforts of everyone, the man, aged 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and relatives are being supported by officers.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses, footage, and those with information to come forward and assist us with our investigation into a fatal collision involving a cyclist.

“On Saturday 1 February at 6.25pm we received reports of a road traffic collision on High Street in Maltby, Rotherham.

“It is understood a cyclist was travelling in the direction of High Street at the junction with Manor Road, from the direction of the junction with Braithwell Road, when he was involved in a collision with a pink Peugeot 208.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has footage of the collision, or was in the area at the time.”

If you believe you can help, get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 856 of 1 February 2025.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on www.crimestoppers-org.uk or 0800 555 111.