Edge Well Way Fox Hill: Police shut down Sheffield property over anti-social behaviour
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s neighbourhood policing team for Parson Cross say they took the action following complaints, and then the discovery over around £25,000 in class A drugs at the property.
They have now placed a notice on the front door at the house on Edge Well Way, in Fox Hill, Sheffield, after obtaining a closure order from magistrates.
Police confirmed the action and said in a statement and said: “The property has been the focal point of nuisance and anti-social behaviour, linked to drug use for some time.
“In addition to the recent discovery of £25,000 of Class A drugs within the address, residents have highlighted to the team the issues on the estate, centred around this one problematic address.
”They have explained the impacts that drug dealing, and drug-related ASB, including parties through the night, have been having on their quality of life.
“We take these issues very seriously and have zero tolerance for individuals making the lives of those in the community miserable due to selfish criminal behaviour.“
Police said the closure order means that for a period of three months, no one other than those permitted by the order can enter the address.
🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.
Click here to sign up 👇
Anyone found to be inside without permission will be arrested, they added.
Police say officers will be visiting regularly conducting checks to ensure the order is not being breached.
Officers have also also stated that anyone with information about any more antisocial behaviour can call one of their team members, Pc Boucher on 07786 360292.
Police and local authorities have the powers to close down houses under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.