Ben Rowen: Man with South Yorkshire links wanted by police over serious assault
South Yorkshire Police have shared an appeal by Lincolnshire Police, asking for help to trace Ben Rowen.
The 35-year-old, from Mablethporpe, is wanted over a serious assault and public order offence in the Mablethorpe area on January 31, in which two men were injured.
Mr Rowen’s photograph has been circulated in the hope that members of the pubic may recognise him and help officers locate him.
Lincolnshire Police said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries to find him without success and we are now asking for anyone who knows where he is or has any sightings to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.