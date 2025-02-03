Ben Rowen: Man with South Yorkshire links wanted by police over serious assault

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:03 BST
A man with South Yorkshire links is wanted by the police over a serious assault.

South Yorkshire Police have shared an appeal by Lincolnshire Police, asking for help to trace Ben Rowen.

Most Popular

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Police want to trace Ben Rowen. He has links to South Yorkshireplaceholder image
Police want to trace Ben Rowen. He has links to South Yorkshire | Lincolnshire Police

The 35-year-old, from Mablethporpe, is wanted over a serious assault and public order offence in the Mablethorpe area on January 31, in which two men were injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Rowen’s photograph has been circulated in the hope that members of the pubic may recognise him and help officers locate him.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries to find him without success and we are now asking for anyone who knows where he is or has any sightings to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice