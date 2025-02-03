A man with South Yorkshire links is wanted by the police over a serious assault.

South Yorkshire Police have shared an appeal by Lincolnshire Police, asking for help to trace Ben Rowen.

Police want to trace Ben Rowen. He has links to South Yorkshire | Lincolnshire Police

The 35-year-old, from Mablethporpe, is wanted over a serious assault and public order offence in the Mablethorpe area on January 31, in which two men were injured.

Mr Rowen’s photograph has been circulated in the hope that members of the pubic may recognise him and help officers locate him.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries to find him without success and we are now asking for anyone who knows where he is or has any sightings to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.