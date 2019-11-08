Hundreds of homes without power across Sheffield
Hundreds of homes are without power across Sheffield as the city recovers from yesterday’s devastating flooding.
A full list of the power outages currently being experienced across the city is below, along with the number of premises affected an an estimated restoration time.
Northern Powergrid say they are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
S17 – 60 – 2.00pm
S10, S30 – 160 – 12.00noon
S11 – 60 – 12.00noon
S10 – 40 – 12.00noon
S11 – 140 – 9.30am
S1 – less then 10 – 12.00noon
S2 – 70 – 12.00noon
S6 – 120 – 10.15am
S3, S4 – 140 – 12.00noon
S9 – 110 – 12.00noon
S4, S5 – 60 – 12.00noon
S5 – 160 – 12.00noon
S35, S5 – 80 – 12.00noon
S35 – 50 – 3.00pm
S61 – 30 – 10.15am
S60 – less then 10 – 10.00am