Hundreds of homes without power across Sheffield

Hundreds of homes are without power across Sheffield as the city recovers from yesterday’s devastating flooding.

By Dan Hayes
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:18 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:19 am
A full list of the power outages currently being experienced across the city is below, along with the number of premises affected an an estimated restoration time.

Northern Powergrid say they are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

S17 – 60 – 2.00pm

S10, S30 – 160 – 12.00noon

S11 – 60 – 12.00noon

S10 – 40 – 12.00noon

S11 – 140 – 9.30am

S1 – less then 10 – 12.00noon

S2 – 70 – 12.00noon

S6 – 120 – 10.15am

S3, S4 – 140 – 12.00noon

S9 – 110 – 12.00noon

S4, S5 – 60 – 12.00noon

S5 – 160 – 12.00noon

S35, S5 – 80 – 12.00noon

S35 – 50 – 3.00pm

S61 – 30 – 10.15am

S60 – less then 10 – 10.00am