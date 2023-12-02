Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of roads are closed and buses are being diverted in a Rotherham village, following a crash.

The collision is believed to have taken place near to the Co-op on Main Street, Swallownest last night (Friday, December 1, 2023).

The collision is believed to have taken place near to the Co-op on Main Street, Swallownest last night (Friday, December 1, 2023).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are understood to be carrying out crash investigation work at the scene, and A618 Mansfield Road is currently closed both ways between B6053 Rotherham Road and Worksop Road.

Main street is also closed between the B6053 Rotherham Road to the A618 High Street.

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said: "Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) outside Coop at Swallownest, X5 services to divert via A57 and B6200 in both directions."