Co-op Main Street Swallownest: Roads closed and buses being diverted in Rotherham village after crash

By Sarah Marshall
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
A number of roads are closed and buses are being diverted in a Rotherham village, following a crash.

The collision is believed to have taken place near to the Co-op on Main Street, Swallownest last night (Friday, December 1, 2023).

Police are understood to be carrying out crash investigation work at the scene, and A618 Mansfield Road is currently closed both ways between B6053 Rotherham Road and Worksop Road.

Main street is also closed between the B6053 Rotherham Road to the A618 High Street.

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said: "Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) outside Coop at Swallownest, X5 services to divert via A57 and B6200 in both directions."

South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide further details.

