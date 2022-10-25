Maggie Mays toilets 'assault': Police identify women seen on CCTV cameras at Sheffield bar
Police investigating an alleged attack on a woman in a Sheffield pub’s toilets have identified two women they wanted to speak to.
Officers put out an appeal using CCTV to try to track down two women who were pictured on CCTV cameras, as part of an investigation into the alleged assault at Maggie May’s bar, on Trippet Lane.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “No arrests have been made. Two people have been identified though and will be spoken to in due course.”