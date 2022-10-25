News you can trust since 1887
Maggie Mays toilets 'assault': Police identify women seen on CCTV cameras at Sheffield bar

Police investigating an alleged attack on a woman in a Sheffield pub’s toilets have identified two women they wanted to speak to.

By David Kessen
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 10:39pm

Officers put out an appeal using CCTV to try to track down two women who were pictured on CCTV cameras, as part of an investigation into the alleged assault at Maggie May’s bar, on Trippet Lane.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “No arrests have been made. Two people have been identified though and will be spoken to in due course.”

The 40-year-old victim, called police after the alleged attack in the early hours of Sunday, October 8, an said she had suffered injuries to her face.

Police put out an appeal using CCTV after an alleged assault at Maggie May’s bar, on Trippet Lane. PIcture: Google