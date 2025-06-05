Two men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious incident in Nether Edge have been bailed.

Machon Bank and Wath Road in Nether Edge, as well as Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, were sealed off by police for hours on Tuesday evening (June 3) following reports of a stabbing.

Two young men, aged 20 and 22, reportedly suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the incident and remain in hospital.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed how two men who were arrested on Tuesday night have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The two men - aged 46 and 17 - were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.