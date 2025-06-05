Machon Bank: Update on alleged attempted murder that left two with 'life-changing injuries' in Sheffield

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:34 BST

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious incident in Nether Edge have been bailed.

Machon Bank and Wath Road in Nether Edge, as well as Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, were sealed off by police for hours on Tuesday evening (June 3) following reports of a stabbing.

Police say two men who arrested following an alleged attempted murder in Sheffield's Nether Edge area have been bailed pending further enquiries. | National World

Two young men, aged 20 and 22, reportedly suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the incident and remain in hospital.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed how two men who were arrested on Tuesday night have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The two men - aged 46 and 17 - were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

