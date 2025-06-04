Machon Bank: Two men left with 'life-changing injuries' following alleged attempted murder with two in custody

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:33 BST

Two young men suffered “potentially life-changing injuries” in an alleged attempted murder in a Sheffield suburb last night.

Machon Bank and Wath Road in Nether Edge were sealed off alongside Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, from around 5.30pm yesterday (June 3) following reports of a stabbing.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" in an alleged attempted murder on Machon Bank, Nether Edge, Sheffield, on June 3. Two men, aged 46 and 17, are now in custody.Two men, aged 20 and 22, suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" in an alleged attempted murder on Machon Bank, Nether Edge, Sheffield, on June 3. Two men, aged 46 and 17, are now in custody.
A cordon was placed around an abandoned grey Vauxhall Meriva on Machon Bank.

South Yorkshire Police has today confirmed two people are now in hospital and two men have been arrested for attempted murder.

A spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. They both remain in hospital.

“A 46-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They both remain in police custody at this time.

“Scenes were in place in Wath Road, Machon Bank and Clarkehouse Road but have since been removed.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 626 of June 3, 2025, when you get in touch.”

