Two young men suffered “potentially life-changing injuries” in an alleged attempted murder in a Sheffield suburb last night.

Machon Bank and Wath Road in Nether Edge were sealed off alongside Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, from around 5.30pm yesterday (June 3) following reports of a stabbing.

A cordon was placed around an abandoned grey Vauxhall Meriva on Machon Bank.

South Yorkshire Police has today confirmed two people are now in hospital and two men have been arrested for attempted murder.

A spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. They both remain in hospital.

“A 46-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They both remain in police custody at this time.

“Scenes were in place in Wath Road, Machon Bank and Clarkehouse Road but have since been removed.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 626 of June 3, 2025, when you get in touch.”