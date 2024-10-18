Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been arrested in connection with a major police operation, amid reports of sirens and the police helicopter flying overhead near Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed details of the incident, which happened late on Sunday night, during which locals living in and around Aston, Rotherham, described hearing many police sirens and seeing the police helicopter flying overhead.

Now it has emerged that the incident, near Sheffield and Rotherham, close to junction 31 of the motorway, had followed an incident in Gateshead. The response was co-ordinated by Northumbria Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police told The Star in a statement: “On the evening of Sunday, October 13, we received a report of a disturbance in the Gateshead area.

“Later that evening, we were notified by colleagues at another force that a vehicle of interest was sighted travelling on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

“Officers were deployed to the area and the vehicle was brought to a stop a short time later near to junction 31.”

They said three people had been arrested in connection with the incident, and enquiries were ongoing.