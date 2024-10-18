M1 police incident J31: Police explain major Sunday drama near Aston, Rotherham, with Gateshead link

Three people have been arrested in connection with a major police operation, amid reports of sirens and the police helicopter flying overhead near Sheffield.

Police have confirmed details of the incident, which happened late on Sunday night, during which locals living in and around Aston, Rotherham, described hearing many police sirens and seeing the police helicopter flying overhead.

Now it has emerged that the incident, near Sheffield and Rotherham, close to junction 31 of the motorway, had followed an incident in Gateshead. The response was co-ordinated by Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police told The Star in a statement: “On the evening of Sunday, October 13, we received a report of a disturbance in the Gateshead area.

“Later that evening, we were notified by colleagues at another force that a vehicle of interest was sighted travelling on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

“Officers were deployed to the area and the vehicle was brought to a stop a short time later near to junction 31.”

They said three people had been arrested in connection with the incident, and enquiries were ongoing.

