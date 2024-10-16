Robbery is a crime where someone steals something from a person or place by force, or threat of force, for example threatening to beat them up them if they don’t hand valuables over. It could happen in the street or in a building, like a shop, or even in a park

We have looked at the figures, and have now used them to compile a list of the worst hot spots for becoming a victim of a robbery in the city.

We have used figures taken from Sheffield Council statistics, based on official South Yorkshire Police numbers, which break down robberies in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

In each case, the figure is the number of robberies per 1,000 residents in that neighbourhood.

The Star has taken those figures and created a gallery showing which parts of the city those figures suggest you are most likely to be robbed

The figures relate to a 12 month period from June 2023 to May 2024.

The city is divided up into 70 neighbourhoods in the council figures. The figures are based on where the robberies occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 25 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported robberies per 1,000 people living in that area, in the gallery below, with the smaller number of robberies per person at top, and the area with the largest number listed last. We have also included the total number of robberies in the neighbourhood in the figures.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Robbery hotspots These are the 25 neighbourhoods in Sheffield which have recorded the most robberies over 12 months in the most recent figures

25th: Batemoor & Jordanthorpe 25: Batemoor & Jordanthorpe had 1.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between June 2023 and May 2024; and a total of 12 overall.

24th: Intake 24: Intake had 1.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents between June 2023 and May 2024; and a total of 14 overall.