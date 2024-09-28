Burned buildings, smashed bus shelters, wrecked play equipment and broken windows are all examples of vandalism which has been seen in the city.

Now, officially published figures have revealed the parts of the city which have seen the most complaints of what is official termed criminal damage in South Yorkshire Police figures. They also include instances of arson.

Figures published on Sheffield Council’s ‘Local Insights information’ has gathered the figures together for specific neighbourhoods.

The figures are for the 12 months from June 2023 to May 2024, and show total number of reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage, and the number as a rate per 1,000 residents. We have ranked the areas on the basis of the cases per 1,000 residents.

In total, Sheffield has been split into 70 neighbourhoods in the figures.

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 24 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of criminal damage incidents in the gallery below, with the smaller number of cases per person at top, and the area with the largest number listed last.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

24th: Shiregreen North had 16.2 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage per 1,000 residents between June 2023 and May 2024, and a total of 96 overall.

23rd: Beighton had 17.3 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage per 1,000 residents between June 2023 and May 2024, and a total of 103 overall.

22nd: Parson Cross had 18.3 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage per 1,000 residents between June 2023 and May 2024, and a total of 188 overall.

21st: Gleadless had 19.2 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage per 1,000 residents between June 2023 and May 2024, and a total of 121 overall.