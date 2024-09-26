We have used figures taken from official statistics based South Yorkshire Police crime numbers, which break down burglaries in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

In each case, the figure we have based the rankings on is the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in that neighbourhood. But we have also included the total number of reports of burglaries for each area overall.

The Star has taken those figures and created a gallery showing which parts of Sheffield those figures suggest you are most likely to be burgled.

The figures relate to a 12 month period from June 2023 to May 2024, which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available

Sheffield is divided into 70 neighbourhoods overall in the figures which are used by Sheffield Council.

The figures are based on where burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 25 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported burglaries in the gallery below, with the smaller number of burglaries per person at top, and the area with the largest number listed last.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Most burgled neighbourhoods New figures have revealed the most burgled neighbourhoods of Sheffield Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . 25th: Grenoside & Ecclesfield North 25th: Grenoside & Ecclesfield North had a 12 month total of 25.3 neighbourhood-level burglaries, and as a rate per 1,000 households, and a total of 83 overall, between June 2023 and May 2024. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . 24th: Intake 24th: Intake had a 12 month total of 25.6 neighbourhood-level burglaries, and as a rate per 1,000 households, and a total of 86 overall, between June 2023 and May 2024. Photo: Google Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales