Lorry driver in court in Sheffield after being found nearly three times over drink drive limit on M1 near Meadowhall
A lorry driver is due in court today in Sheffield today after being found nearly three times over the drink drive limit when he was stopped on the M1 near Meadowhall.
The driver was stopped when concerned motorists dialled 999 after seeing a lorry ‘weaving across all four lanes of the network’.
A police rolling block was put in place behind the lorry to keep traffic away until the vehicle was brought to a halt in the outside lane.
The driver was breathalysed and found to be nearly three times over the drink drive limit but failed to provide another sample when he was taken into police custody.
He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath and was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at court.
South Yorkshire Police said the lorry driver was first spotted in Derbyshire, with officers from Derbyshire Constabulary initiating the rolling road block until the vehicle was stopped.