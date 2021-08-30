Dog sniffs out bullet after suspected Sheffield shooting, reveal police

The force’s Operation Support Team revealed one of their dogs, Willow, uncovered the item last week as part of an investigation, and now officers plan to train her canine relatives.

They posted on their social media site: “Last week Faye (Willow’s handler) and Willow searched the scene of a shooting in Sheffield looking for any evidence - our Willow found a bullet in the grass, once again demonstrating the power of that little nose.”

“We are so pleased with Cocker Spaniel Willow's abilities that we have recruited more of her siblings; younger sisters Ivy...and Lola (who we hope to start training soon), are now a year old, and our latest pair from the same breeding are just 10 weeks old brother and sister Otto and Inka.”

Police dog Willow

Officers have not stated where the incident was.

But the most recent shooting which has been reported by South Yorkshire Police in the city was an incident in Arbourthorne, on Friday August 20, when police were called at 9.30pm following reports of shots being fired on Samuel Road.

Armed response officers were deployed to the scene and a short time later discovered a 44-year-old man with injuries on East Bank Road. He has since been discharged.

Two men, aged 18 and 44, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and wounding.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 990 of 20 August.

You can also submit information online on the police website or contact Crimestoppers.