Another year of agony for devastated family of Sheffield mum as anniversary of unsolved murder passes

Patricia Grainger was killed on August 10, 1997, but despite 24 years passing, nobody is yet behind bars over her murder.

She was 25 years old when her body was found dumped under a discarded base at a brook behind homes on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross.

The mum-of-one, who had learning difficulties, was from nearby Buchanan Road and had not been seen for a number of days before her body was found by children playing in the brook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield murder victim Pat Grainger

She was semi-naked and had been stabbed, strangled and sexually assaulted.

Her son, Danny, was just five years old when she was killed and runs a website – www.whokilledmymum.com –campaigning for police action over the murder.

On his website, he says: “She was a lovely woman who would not hurt a fly. She was friendly and would talk to anyone who would talk to her. There is no reason why someone would do what they did and in no way what happened to her could ever be justified.”

He added: How someone could be so cold to inflict such injuries and still live with themselves after all this time. It set a fire inside of me that roars to get justice for my mum.”

Despite rewards for information made available, nobody has yet come forward to help nail the killer.