The girl’s mother said her daughter, who was at a birthday party, was targeted by three youths – two of whom sexually assaulted her while one videoed it on his mobile phone.

The incident was reported to South Yorkshire Police and the three boys involved have been barred from Hollywood Bowl.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at about 9.15pm on Monday, August 23 by Hollywood Bowl in Sheffield to say an indecent assault had taken place at their premises.

Hollywood Bowl, Valley Centertainment.

“A teenage girl was stopped entering a toilet by three male youths, two of whom touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

“The third youth was stopped by security and when officers attended he provided the names and addresses of the other two in the Sheffield area.

“With the agreement of the victim’s mother, the three youths were dealt with via a Community Resolution and are barred from attending Hollywood Bowl in future.”

The victim’s mum said: “It was only the screams of two other girls in the toilet that resulted in other customers stopping the attack.

“Hollywood Bowl customers caught and detained the youth filming, but the other two men escaped on foot after other customers gave chase.”

She has written to Hollywood Bowl bosses requesting an investigation into the way the incident was handled, claiming

staff initially suggested that the matter could have been dealt with internally.

She wrote: “I now ask that you conduct a formal enquiry into the actions of your staff and management.

“It is extremely worrying that your staff are playing down these types of incidents and trying to encourage victims not to make official complaints by offering free passes and vouchers.”

A Hollywood Bowl spokesperson, said: “We take matters of this nature very seriously and are giving the police our full support and co-operation with their ongoing investigation.”

Community Resolutions provide an opportunity for the police to deal with certain offences without offenders being hit with a criminal record.