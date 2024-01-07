Volunteers upset after finding dead mice in discarded bottle as they cleared up litter

Volunteer litter pickers were left shocked when the picked up a ditched beet bottle - to find it full of dead mice.

Members of the group Sheffield Litter Pickers, who tidy up sections of the city together, were out on what they described as their first 'group pick' of the year today.

But they got the awful shock when they visited Stradbroke Road and one member went to pick up a Budweiser bottle which had been left as litter.

The group said in a message on their Twitter account: "Sad find today on Stradbroke Road - five tiny mice stuck and drowned inside a discarded Budweiser bottle. Stop it, people."

One volunteer said she hoped she never saw anything like it again.

They have received messages of support on social media after the discovery.