Professor who worked on design of a special sort of bra tells of her pride at plans to honour her

A Sheffield woman who worked to develop a special type of bra is now set to be awarded the MBE.

Professor Heidi Probst, an academic at Sheffield Hallam University, led a research project to develop a specially designed bra to improve accuracy and dignity for women undergoing radiotherapy for breast cancer.

Now she has told of her pride at being included in the King’s New Year Honours list for 2024 for services to radiography.

Professor Heidi Probst has been made an MBE for services to radiography. Picture: Sheffield Hallam University

Following a 14-year career as a therapeutic radiographer in the NHS, Heidi moved into academia with more than 20 years' experience as a researcher and lecturer.

Heidi led the SuPPORT 4 All project alongside a team of health experts and designers from Sheffield Hallam to design and develop a bra that can be worn during radiotherapy for breast cancer to improve accuracy of treatment and help patients maintain dignity during treatment.

She also leads the cancer management research cluster at Sheffield Hallam University and until recently held the position of Director of the Health Research Institute.

Heidi has dedicated her 30-year career to improving the lives of people going through radiotherapy following a cancer diagnosis and continues to share her knowledge and experience by mentoring radiographers and early career researchers.

She said: “I am honoured to accept this award in order to fly the flag for Radiographers and all my Allied Health Professions colleagues, who work tirelessly day in day out, sometimes in challenging circumstances to help care for patients.

“I am also so privileged to be able to work alongside amazing colleagues and also with people who have experienced a cancer diagnosis who share the same values and passion to undertake research that will make cancer care, and specifically radiotherapy, better, kinder and with less side effects for the patients of the future.”

Throughout her career Heidi has also taken up roles outside of the University to progress research and develop strategy within the profession.

Her roles have included chairing the College of Radiographers national research group 2010-2018.