Sheffield tram crash: Emergency services called after tram involved in collision near Attercliffe
Emergency services were called out last night after a collision involved a tram near Attercliffe tram stop.
Pictures which have appeared on social media following the incident appear to show a tram having collided with a car on the tracks, which run across Shirland Lane, where the incident happened late last night.
Supertram has stated today that services are now back to normal.
But trams between Cricket Inn Lane and Meadowhall were suspended last light after the incident, which happened at around 11pm.
Stagecoach Supertram released a statement on social media immediately after the collision.
It stated: "Due to an incident involving a tram at Shirland Lane near to Attercliffe tramstop The yellow route and Tram/ Train service are suspended between Cricket Inn Road and Meadowhall / Parkgate."
Brief footage which has been posted on social media shows an ambulance at the scene last night, along with firefighters, and police officers.
The Star has approached the emergency services and tram operator Stagecoach for more information on the incident.