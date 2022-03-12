Officers from one of South Yorkshire Police’s firearms teams initially spotted a driver using his mobile phone when he drove past them while they were in the Upperthorpe area.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police operational support team said that after spotting the police, the motorist “decided he did not want to hang around to chat about his use of his mobile whilst driving, and left in a hurry.”

Police seized this car on Upperthorpe Road after it was found to contain drugs.

They said the car was found after a search of the area a short time later in the day, “minus the driver and his mobile”. Pictures show it being taken away on Upperthorpe Road on Thursday.

Cannabis and class A drugs

They added that while waiting to recover the vehicle due to its driving, it was searched and inside they found 10 small 'deal bags' of cannabis accompanied with a slightly larger bag also containing cannabis; and a quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs in the form of tablets, tabs and two bags of white powder.

They said: “Due to the driver not wanting to come and speak to us on the day, the car will remain with us, until he makes the decision to come and see us.

“If you know the driver of the vehicle or have any information about this vehicle. You can contact us on 101 or by our South Yorkshire Police online reporting form.”