Officers wearing protective clothing and breathing equipment entered the building to get the person to safety last night after being called out shortly before 10pm.

It is understood they used a smoke hood to help the worried resident from the building as smoke was building up.

File picture of South Yorkshire firefighters. Firefighters pilled a person to safety from a burning building on High Street, Rotherham, last night

It is believed they were taken by ambulance to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Six fire engines, including an aerial platform, from fire stations in both Sheffield and Rotherham took part in the operation, which happened on High Street, in Rotherham town centre.

Crews were on the scene dealing with the blaze for more than two hours, with the incident over in the early hours of this morning, at just after midnight.

Fire service investigators remained at the scene for some time longer.