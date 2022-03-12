The black Yaris was reported as stolen in a burglary and was pursued by officers around Eastwood, in Rotherham.

But the vehicle came to a dramatic halt when it crashed into a Mercedes Vito on Fitzwilliam Road.

This was the scene on Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham, on Thursday night after a stolen car crashed while trying to flee South Yorkshire Police.

Officers released pictures showing the scene after the collision, which was on Thursday night.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police operational support unit said: “Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the driver of the Vito are believed to be minor.

“The three occupants of the stolen Yaris were all detained at the scene.

“Everyone was taken to hospital for checks, closely followed by police cells.

“Pursuits can be dangerous, we will do all we can to minimise the risk to other road users and maximise the safety to all involved. It is a balancing act of catching those that cause misery and heartache to the residents of South Yorkshire by committing burglaries, versus the safety of everyone during the pursuit.

“The driver of the stolen car could have made it much safer and just stopped.”

The investigation continues, with officers from Rotherham CID investigating the incident.