Locke Road, Darnall: This is why police have been dispatched to a Sheffield neighbourhood this morning

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 08:42 BST
Residents have reported seeing four police cars on a Sheffield street this morning.

They were spotted on Locke Drive, Darnall, from around 8am this morning (Friday, September 20, 2024) as residents were going to work and walking to school.

Police cars parked up on Locke Drive, DarnallPolice cars parked up on Locke Drive, Darnall
Police cars parked up on Locke Drive, Darnall | National World

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force’s presence on the street relates to ‘pre-planned activity’.

When asked, the spokesperson said the pre-planned activity involved a ‘warrant’.

No cordon is in place on the street.

