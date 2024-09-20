Locke Road, Darnall: This is why police have been dispatched to a Sheffield neighbourhood this morning
Residents have reported seeing four police cars on a Sheffield street this morning.
They were spotted on Locke Drive, Darnall, from around 8am this morning (Friday, September 20, 2024) as residents were going to work and walking to school.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force’s presence on the street relates to ‘pre-planned activity’.
When asked, the spokesperson said the pre-planned activity involved a ‘warrant’.
No cordon is in place on the street.