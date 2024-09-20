'I dread to think the terror she must have felt,' judge tells cowardly Sheffield sex offender who abused teen
Cowardly Musabwe Murama, aged 37, refused to acknowledge his guilt, forcing the young woman he abused as a teenage girl to give evidence in court and endure the ordeal of a trial.
In a statement read to Sheffield Crown Court on the complainant’s behalf, she revealed the continuing psychological impact of Murama’s abuse, and the way in which it has drastically changed her personality.
“Before this happened, I used to be very loud, I was confident and outspoken…I became quiet, it affected how I speak to people.”
“I didn’t have any confidence, so I didn’t want to talk…I didn’t want to do anything because my mood was so low, I just felt so filthy,” the complainant said.
She detailed how, prior to Murama carrying out the abuse, she enjoyed and felt really engaged with school; but afterwards, she became withdrawn and did not perform as well as she could have during her exams.
Although Murama’s heinous crimes have resulted in the complainant deviating from her chosen career path and taking a break from education, she said she is now looking to the future, and hopes to attend college and university.
“I want to build a life with someone and have kids and a house, I just want to be okay,” she said.
Jurors found Murama, of Walling Close, Wincobank, Sheffield, guilty of one count of attempted rape and four counts of sexual assault at the conclusion of a trial at the same court.
During a hearing held on September 19, 2024, Murama’s barrister, Kieran Galvin, acknowledged there was ‘very little to say’ in terms of mitigation, but told the court that Murama is someone who, prior to committing these offences, had a clean criminal record, and thus, had previously been of ‘good character’.
“He was highly regarded,” said Mr Galvin.
He asked the judge, Recorder David Brooke KC, to bear in mind the principle of totality in mind.
Totality consists of two elements, with the first being to pass a just and proportionate sentence which reflects all of the defendant’s offending behaviour, while the other requires a judge to avoid arriving at such a sentence by simply adding together what may have been the appropriate length for a single offence.
“Please keep the sentence as short as you can, commensurate with your public duty,” added Mr Galvin.
Recorder Brooke jailed Murama for eight years, and told him: “I dread to think of the terror she must have had, thinking of what you were going to do.”
Referring to the complainant’s composure in court, Recorder Brooke continued: “She was a very compelling witness…she is still feeling the effects of what you did, despite the fact it was years ago…that’s why it is so serious.”
He also said he regarded there to have been a ‘grooming aspect’ to Murama’s criminality.
As he sent Murama to begin his prison sentence, Recorder Brooke told him he must remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.
Recorder Brooke also praised the complainant and her family for the ‘dignity with which they have conducted’ themselves throughout proceedings.