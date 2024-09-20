Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘I dread to think of the terror she must have felt,” a judge told a Sheffield sex offender, as he jailed him for a string of sickening crimes committed against a teenage girl.

Cowardly Musabwe Murama, aged 37, refused to acknowledge his guilt, forcing the young woman he abused as a teenage girl to give evidence in court and endure the ordeal of a trial.

In a statement read to Sheffield Crown Court on the complainant’s behalf, she revealed the continuing psychological impact of Murama’s abuse, and the way in which it has drastically changed her personality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowardly Musabwe Murama, aged 37, refused to acknowledge his guilt, forcing the young woman he abused as a teenage girl to give evidence in court and endure the ordeal of a trial | Adobe/SYP

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Before this happened, I used to be very loud, I was confident and outspoken…I became quiet, it affected how I speak to people.”

“I didn’t have any confidence, so I didn’t want to talk…I didn’t want to do anything because my mood was so low, I just felt so filthy,” the complainant said.

She detailed how, prior to Murama carrying out the abuse, she enjoyed and felt really engaged with school; but afterwards, she became withdrawn and did not perform as well as she could have during her exams.

Although Murama’s heinous crimes have resulted in the complainant deviating from her chosen career path and taking a break from education, she said she is now looking to the future, and hopes to attend college and university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to build a life with someone and have kids and a house, I just want to be okay,” she said.

Jurors found Murama, of Walling Close, Wincobank, Sheffield, guilty of one count of attempted rape and four counts of sexual assault at the conclusion of a trial at the same court.

During a hearing held on September 19, 2024, Murama’s barrister, Kieran Galvin, acknowledged there was ‘very little to say’ in terms of mitigation, but told the court that Murama is someone who, prior to committing these offences, had a clean criminal record, and thus, had previously been of ‘good character’.

Read More Sheffield thug lunged at police officer with knife before throwing missiles in 'terrifying' rooftop standoff

“He was highly regarded,” said Mr Galvin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He asked the judge, Recorder David Brooke KC, to bear in mind the principle of totality in mind.

Totality consists of two elements, with the first being to pass a just and proportionate sentence which reflects all of the defendant’s offending behaviour, while the other requires a judge to avoid arriving at such a sentence by simply adding together what may have been the appropriate length for a single offence.

“Please keep the sentence as short as you can, commensurate with your public duty,” added Mr Galvin.

Recorder Brooke jailed Murama for eight years, and told him: “I dread to think of the terror she must have had, thinking of what you were going to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the complainant’s composure in court, Recorder Brooke continued: “She was a very compelling witness…she is still feeling the effects of what you did, despite the fact it was years ago…that’s why it is so serious.”

Recorder Brooke jailed Murama for eight years, and told him: “I dread to think of the terror she must have had, thinking of what you were going to do.” | SYP

He also said he regarded there to have been a ‘grooming aspect’ to Murama’s criminality.

As he sent Murama to begin his prison sentence, Recorder Brooke told him he must remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Recorder Brooke also praised the complainant and her family for the ‘dignity with which they have conducted’ themselves throughout proceedings.